York woman forced to start life over following total loss house fire

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Just 6 weeks ago one York woman says she was excited to move back to York to help take care of her mother, a feeling that has now turned to sadness following a house fire.

The homeowner, Jennifer Dills, says that fire left her with nothing and instead of caring for her mother, she’s now been forced back into living with her.

Dills tried to save her belongings but says “I couldn’t save anything, it was just too smokey. It went up too fast. I couldn’t do anything but watch it burn.”

She is now working to rebuild her life and clean up the mess, but feels it won’t be an easy journey.

Recently a GoFundMe was created by a friend of Dills, in hopes of raising $15,000 to go towards rebuilding her life from the ground up. That fundraiser can be found by searching Jennifer Dills total loss house fire on gofundme.com.

Dills says she is also accepting physical donations such as clothes and furniture, that she says can be dropped off at her father’s store, Hi Cotton Convenience located at 3622 Saluda Road in Rock Hill.

CN2’s Zane Cina seeing the damage, as the victim works to rebuild her life from the ground up.