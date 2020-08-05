York Schools Prepare for New School Safety Guidelines

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) School safety is taking on a new meaning as some students prepare to return to in-person learning.

Districts across the state are planning to enforce DHEC and CDC recommendations.

On this Tuesday York School District One is training its staff on the use of new cleaning equipment.

The York School District has been approved to re-open schools this August both virtually and in-person. Now, the school district is focusing on providing the safest learning environments possible. Leaders say they have been fortunate enough to utilize CARES Act funds to purchase a large amount of supplies.

Another new purchase, modified sanitation sprayers. Leaders say time is the name of the game when sanitizing large areas regularly.

Kevin Queen, York Schools Safety and Transportation Director, says, “our custodial staff are learning today how do use a modified paint sprayer that will use our disinfectant that will spray her room in about 30 seconds. And disinfect the entire room.”

District leaders say the safety of their 5200 students and 700 staff members is the most important thing as the stores begin to reopen this fall. That’s why they’ve ordered more than 20 sprayers and our training staff on new sanitation methods.

Queen says, “safety is obviously the top priority any school year for us here in York School District one. The school year comes with some unique challenges in some training and some patients from all of us including our custodial staff to be able to take the protocols that we’re giving them and enhance our cleaning and safety.”

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is in a York school speaking with district leaders about how they plan to keep students and staff safe this upcoming school year.