York School District – New Energy Program

 

 

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Schools continue to offer students the opportunity to earn credits while in high school to help them get ahead when they graduate high school.
One example – the utility line worker program being offered in the York and Clover’s school districts – promising high schoolers they’ll be career ready when they graduate.
As CN2’s Rachel Richardson reports – The York School district has added a new tech class – that they’re hoping will inspire kids to bring new businesses to the area.

