York School District Kicks Off New School Year

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Today kicking off the start of the 2020- 2021 School Year. A year most families will probably not forget.

York District One is one of the districts starting back on this Monday. The school is going back on the hybrid mode — like most of our area schools.

York District One had its state mandated LEAP days last week. District spokesperson, Tim Cooper says the students came into the schools to meet their teachers and go over safety protocols.

This will be the first day all students are back. The students will go through the hybrid model—two days on two days off with one instructional day. Those off days will be online.

Remember across the state. If your student is riding the bus, make sure they have their mandatory mask.

Be prepared for some potentially longer routes since only 67 percent of the bus can be full.

Students in Clover schools will start LEAP days, while Winthrop University students start online today.