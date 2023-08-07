York School District first day of school

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York School District is starting school on this Monday.

The district has the smallest enrollment, but the largest geographic footprint, and district leaders have several new ideas that they hope will help students be successful in the classroom this year.

One new program within the district is Competency Based Education.

York Schools just one of two districts in the Palmetto State to offer this new pilot program, which district leaders say it will cut down on how long students spend in a traditional classroom and will help students interested in trades or industries not taught at their school.

The Clover School District is another school district using a modified calendar and student return to class tomorrow, Tuesday, August 8th.