ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina is electing a new governor, but Henry McMaster is not going away.

During the annual American Legion Boys State program that took place this past summer – a York Prep senior was chosen by his peers as the governor of Boy’s State.

Boys State is a way for young men to learn about the American system of government and politics by participating in a mock governmental system.

In the video above, learn more about the 20-year-old student and his tour with CN2 News!