York Prep Academy Basketball Standout Heads To College

Deuce Dean, the #8 ranked player in the Palmetto State, who recently graduated from York Prep Academy, has decided to continue his basketball career at the next level.

“I just feel like it was the best fit for me. I had other places I could go to, probably bigger places, but I felt like this was the best place for me, so I can be better, I can make the team better and we can have a great season like we will,” Dean said.

In the video above, CN2’s Sports Reporter Morgan Cox tells us about Dean’s decision and why he chose the school that he did.