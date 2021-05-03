York Police Investigate Homicide

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) York Police Chief, Andy Robinson says on Sunday, May 2nd an office was dispatched to a house on Lowry Row for a well-being check. He says this was due to the caller no being able to get in touch with the resident all day, they told officers that was unusual.

Robinson said the officer attempted to get the homeowner to answer the door by knocking, and the door was slightly ajar.

The officer then pushed the door open and observed someone lying on the floor unresponsive. The Officer checked and the person was not breathing and had no pulse, the officer then began CPR until EMS arrived. EMS was unable to revive the subject.

Robinson says due to the suspicious nature of this incident the officer requested the on-call detective and York County Forensics Services Unit to respond.

Robinson says the case is currently being investigated as a homicide.