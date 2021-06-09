York Police and York County Coroner’s Office Investigate a Fatal Hit and Run

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York Police Department and the York County Coroner’s Office are currently investigating the fatal hit and run of a pedestrian. The incident occurred at 2:15 this Wednesday morning, June 9th, on Railroad Avenue near Settelmeyer Street in the City of York.

At approximately 2:15 A.M. the York Police Department got a 9-1-1 call stating that a male was lying in the road on Railroad Avenue. Officers responded to the scene, finding that the male victim, had been struck by a vehicle.

Piedmont EMS responded and the victim was transported to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill where he later succumbed to his injuries. The York County Coroner’s Office is working to identify and locate next of kin for the deceased victim. The York Police Department is describing the victim as a male who appeared to be in his mid-twenties. The York County Coroner’s Office has not released a name at this time.

York Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating and identifying the driver of a silver sedan – they believe could be a Toyota — that struck the male victim, already lying in the roadway.

The driver of the silver sedan is described as a white male with black spiked hair and a beard. The driver of the sedan left the scene prior to law enforcement arrival.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the York Police Department at (803) 684-4141 or Crime Stoppers of York County by calling 877-409-4321 or submit their tip online at www.crimestoppersofyorkcounty.com.