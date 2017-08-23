York Man Charged in Charlottesville

A local tie to the Charlottesville riots turns out a York County man made the drive and ended up getting arrested. He says he’s not a white supremacist. Tonight in Charlottesville city leaders actually covered up the controversial Robert E Lee statue, the same moument that was at the root of the white nationalist rally a couple of weeks ago that sparked the deadly chaos. The Charlottesville riots resulting from a neo-Nazi rally may seem far away, but we recently got a tip into our newsroom that a man who lives in York not only attended, but he was one of the people arrested. CN2’s Alexandria Savage spoke with him today.