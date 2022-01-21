York Electric Co-Op Preps for 2nd Round of Winter Weather

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) crews and others have already been out pre-treating roads, checking equipment and beefing up staff as our second Winter Storm threatens the Tri-County.

In a winter weather emergency, SCDOT employees follow a designated plan in each county by paying close attention to Interstate Highways since they are the first priority, followed by primary routes and areas near medical facilities followed by emergency shelters.

York Electric Co-op, which services some of our cities, but mainly works in the rural areas, say they ready for another Winter Storm.

Marc Howie, Vice President of Community Development for York Electric Co-op. said, “We prepare all year long for storm restoration. When there is an outage we try to restore to the area with the most people, then go to where it doesn’t serve as many people.”

There are 20 electric co-ops in South Carolina and they each help one another in times of need. In our first winter storm, this past weekend, York Electric sent linemen to Upstate South Carolina and to Fairfield County to help restore power in those communities.

