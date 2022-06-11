York – District 46 Primary Election – CN2 Talks with the Candidates

YORK and CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tuesday, June 14th Primary Election for the

SC State House Representative, District 46 Race covers parts of York County. Current Representative Gary Simrill is not seeking re-election after 30 years of service.

District 46 Map

Republicans Barry Baker and Heath Sessions are facing off for the State House Seat. Without a Democratic candidate the winner of this Primary could mean winner takes the title.

Below are RAW interviews with the candidates.

Barry Baker (R)

Heath Sessions (R)