York – District 46 Primary Election – CN2 Talks with the Candidates

YORK and CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tuesday, June 14th Primary Election for the
SC State House Representative, District 46 Race covers parts of York County. Current Representative Gary Simrill is not seeking re-election after 30 years of service.
District 46 Map
Republicans Barry Baker and Heath Sessions are facing off for the State House Seat. Without a Democratic candidate the winner of this Primary could mean winner takes the title.
Below are RAW interviews with the candidates.
Barry Baker (R)
Heath Sessions (R)