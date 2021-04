YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A woman has died in a house fire after officials say she was unable to escape.

York County Coroner, Sabrina Gast says they responded to a home on Orr Road in McConnells on Tuesday, April 27th to investigate a fire death.

Gast says 71 year old Rebecca Bonner was unable to escape the fire and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The York County Sheriff’s Office and Office of Fire Safety is investigating the fire.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.