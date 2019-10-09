York County Spay Neuter Coalition Fundraiser

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Come out to Empire Pizza in Indian Land to support the York County Spay Neuter Coalition!  The event is from 5 PM until 8 PM Thursday, October 10th.  10 % of the proceeds go to the Spay Neuter Coalition fund.  Dine in or carry out.  Watch for more details.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR