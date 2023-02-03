York County Sheriff’s Office Holds Virtual Ride-Along Ahead of Hiring Event

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On Thursday, February 2nd, the York County Sheriff’s Office began using Facebook Live to show off what it is like to work at the Detention Center in the latest edition of their ongoing series, #RideWithYoCo.

The virtual ride-along has since ended but those live stream clips can still be found on the York County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page for anyone who missed it.

Although officials say they couldn’t show everything in the facility, they did answer many questions and spoke with a few Detention Officers, including Sheriff Kevin Tolson, who also was given the chance to learn more about life inside the jail.

Also during the livestream, the Sheriff’s Office announced a change in who can join their team. Sheriff Tolson has lowered the required age for Detention Officers from 21 years old to 19 years old, giving people a chance to get a two-year head start for anyone pursuing a law enforcement career.

This virtual ride-along comes ahead of a Hiring Event the Sheriff’s Office will be hosting in an effort to hire more Detention Officers. The starting salary for these positions is $42,500 a year, and includes paid training once hired.

Anyone interested is encouraged to stop by the Law Enforcement Training Center on 92 Stoneybrook Drive in York between 9 A.M. and 1 P.M. this coming Saturday, February 4th, where there will be opportunities for interviews.

Those looking to apply can also visit yorkcountysheriff.com/careers or call a recruiter directly at (803) 818-6526.