York County Sheriff’s Office and York Police Investigate a Shooting on Galilean Road Involving Two Gunshot Victims

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Sunday, June 13 at 1:36 P.M., York Police Officers were dispatched to Galilean Road, in the City of York, in response to a gunshot victim.

On arrival officers found a black male laying in a yard on Galilean Road, with several people assisting him.

A York County Sheriff’s Deputy, first to arrive on the scene, shared with York Police that the victim was shot in the leg and groin.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene.

York Police Officers report they were not able to gather more information from the victim.

While investigating the scene officer recovered 23 rifle shell casings.

Officers secured the scene and surround area, also getting multiple reports of property damage.

As of this Monday morning, York Police Department says that there is a second gunshot victim of the Sunday shooting.

Investigators continue to work the case and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the York Police Department by calling (803) 684-4141 or Crime Stoppers of York County by calling 877-409-4321