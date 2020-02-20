York County Schools Engaging Students Mentally And Physically

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) — Some would say students don’t always get as much physical exercise as they used to, but a few York County school districts are working to change that in very unique ways.

“At first I was like I’m not gonna focus because I’m doing two things at the same time – but then when I tried it, it was really helpful.”

These educators say increasing students exercise not only relieves stress and anxiety, but they’ve also seen improvements in their students’ focus and interactions in the classroom.

They say the kids love their mid-day work outs.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson talks with educators about the importance of engaging students mentally and physically through non-traditional ways.