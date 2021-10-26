York County Regional Chamber Hosts State of the Community Breakfast in York

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Regional Chamber of Commerce hosting its annual State of the Community breakfast in York. This Tuesday’s event held at the York Electric Cooperative and brought together county, city, school district and business leaders.

The York County Regional Chamber of Commerce hosting its annual State of the Community Breakfast in York. Panelist for the event included York County, City and School District leaders are speaking about recent updates in the community. Chamber leaders say events that bring leaders together are exciting.

Chamber President Dean Faile says the YCRC wants to help connect communities, so they can grow stronger together.

Faile says, “If you’re trying to work independently, then there’s usually someone else that’s working toward the same goal and if we can get our partners to truly partner and collaborate, then we know it’s gonna be a better place to live, a better place to do business in York County.”

The City of York’s elections just around the corner and six candidates are running for three city council seats. For district one, Matthew Hickey and Steve Love are running; for district five, Charles Brewer and Denise Lowry are running; and for district six, Jim Bradford and Kellie Wine Harrold are running. City leaders take this opportunity to speak more about opportunities an incoming council would have before them.

City of York Mayor Mike Fuesser says, “Going forward for the City of York, I mean we have laid the groundwork for a lot of success downtown. We’ve got a lot of growth coming to York and the next council will have an opportunity to expand on that and even contribute and make an impact on what’s going on.”

With the upcoming year’s budget laid out and money allocated York’s Mayor Mike Fuesser says continued collaboration will be key.

“We just have to all work together and try and accomplish the goals we have set for the City of York when they come on board,” says Mayor Fuesser.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with city and county leaders about new opportunities on the horizon.