YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County has hired a Parks and Recreation Director.

Katherine Jones, former Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation of Lancaster County, will join York County on Monday, August 8th.

Jones, who has nine years of experience will be responsible for planning and managing the operations and maintenance of all County and tax district parks.

She will also play a major role in the planning, design and construction of the County’s parks capital facility projects.