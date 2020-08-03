The York County Material Recovery Facility is Re-Opening

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The York County Material Recovery Facility also known as M.R.F. has re-opened. The town of Fort Mill announcing that the facility is now accepting recyclable materials again after it closed because of COVID-19.

Fort Mill, Tega Cay, City of York and York County all use the Material Recovery Facility.

This means items in residents’ recycling bins are no longer being delivered to a landfill.

Residents are asked to continue leaving their recycling bins curbside on their respective collection days.

The original shutdown of the M.R.F. back in April was due to COVID-19. Based on the way it operates assembly line workers were unable to keep a six foot distance at that time.

Now, the M.R.F has set up stations to allow for social distancing and requires face coverings.

Public Works leaders in Fort Mill say the key item they want to stress the M.R.F. does not accept glass or plastic bags. Those items, however, will be accepted at the different recycling centers.

Fort Mill Public Works Director, Brian Harris, says, “I know when it was closed, people were using their recycle can as a trash can. We would like to strive to get back to recycling the proper way, so we would like to ask everyone, please to continue to recycle the proper way.”

Some items that can be recycled cardboard, plastic bottles, plastic jugs with lids, magazines and steel cans. We’re also told residents need to remember to rinse items free of food, so the facility will take them.

You can go online and see a full list of accepted items and recycling tips on the town of Fort Mill or York County websites.