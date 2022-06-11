York County Lawsuit Explained and What Some Community Leaders are Saying

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In York County’s lawsuit – the county says it has been damaged by a breakdown between the City of Rock Hill, as well as, what is referred to in the lawsuit as Tepper Defendants – include Appaloosa Management LP – Tepper Sports Holding, Incorporated and DT Sports Holding, LLC

York County alleges the $21-million at the center of this lawsuit came from the county’s Penny Tax Revenue and was designated to expand Mount Gallant Road between Dave Lyle Boulevard and Anderson Road.

The lawsuit says the Tepper Defendants spent the Penny Tax Funds for purposes other than the completion of the Mt. Gallant Project adding none of the Penny Tax Funds went to its intended purpose.

York County Council members agreed to move forward with this lawsuit.

Below County Council Bump Roddey and State Representative Tommy Pope’s comment on the lawsuit.

The county, in simple terms, says the purpose of the lawsuit is to protect the County and its taxpayers and to recover damages. Beyond that, the county says it has no other comment and will let the filing speak for itself.

County Councilman Bump Roddey telling us he can’t speak on the legal matter but was willing to speak in general terms about why so many entities were named in the suit.

A lot of players were involved with bringing the Panthers here including the statehouse.

The interstate exit is still under construction and those millions were paid by state dollars.

CN2 spoke with Representative Tommy Pope as an elected official and as an attorney to try and get some perspective on this lawsuit.