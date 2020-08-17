York County Law Enforcement Addresses Alarming Trend

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Law enforcement officers say they continue to see a rise in an alarming trend the synthetic opioid, Fentanyl, is being pressed into pills and sometimes sold under the disguise of being prescription medication.

York County’s Drug Unit Commander, BJ Kennedy says in the last few weeks they seized 4,500 grams of Fentanyl powder mixtures in a pill pressing operation.

Kennedy says Fentanyl is manufactured overseas and then often pressed into pills right here at home.

It’s a county wide problem. He’s urging people to be aware of the dangerous difference between prescription drugs and those found on the streets.

Kennedy says, “when you’re getting prescription pills, there’s a scientific process for those…these pressed pills they’re mixing them up in a big bowl or bucket…but you could also get 10 that are 100 percent Fentanyl.”

Just last week, Keystone Substance Abuse Services reported that in a single week York County had 22 suspected overdoses — three were fatal.