York County Hosting a Community Spay and Neuter Day

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) York County Animal Control’s is preparing to host its first Community Spay and Neuter Day at the York County Animal Shelter.

York County Animal Shelter’s leaders say over the last five years, more than 25,000 animals have come through the York County Animal Shelter doors. The main way to control community animal overpopulation — particularly pets — is through Spay and Neuter.

Friends of York County Animal Shelter is partnering with the York County Animal Shelter to provide these free services to the community. The spay/neuter spots all filled up within 60 minutes after announcing this event.

York County Animal Shelter is making efforts to raise community awareness about the importance of Spay Neuter and the opportuneness of future community events like this one.

Event Details

Event: York County Community Spay and Neuter Day

When: Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

Where: York County Animal Shelter-713 Justice Boulevard in York, SC

When: 4:40 P.M. – 5:00 P.M.