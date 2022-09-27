York County Honors Gold Star Families With New Addition To Veterans Memorial

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – They gave everything to their country, and for that America is thankful. Veterans are certainly an important part of the York County community, and members of that community work hard to make sure their fallen brothers and sisters are remembered for their sacrifices.

While their service is often looked back on, it can be easy to forget the people they left behind. Gold Star Families are the people closest to our fallen soldiers, and some say their grief can often be overlooked when it comes to veterans. That’s exactly why one veteran organization decided to make those families a part of the York County Veterans Memorial.

