York County Habitat Receives $80,000 Grant to Help Build & Repair Homes

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Habitat for Humanity of York County released this week it has been rewarded a grant of $80,000 from the Wells Fargo Foundation as part of its nationwide initiative to help low to moderate income families build and improve their homes across the United States.

This grant, leaders say will go towards building and repairing homes in the York County community.

Habitat leaders say at least one in eight households in South Carolina will spend over half their income on housing.

The number of York County families who are struggling to afford rent is also on the rise, according to Habitat.

Habitat of York County has served more than 330 York County families.

“Wells Fargo is proud to continue our support of Habitat for Humanity of York County,” added Karen Lambert, Branch Banking Region Director for Wells Fargo. “Together we’ve made a positive impact by working to increase the supply of affordable homes, revitalize neighborhoods, and build stronger, more diverse communities.”

This funding is part of a $7.75 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International through the Wells Fargo Builds program to support the construction, renovation and repairing of more than 350 affordable homes across the U.S. Since 2010, Wells Fargo and the Wells Fargo Foundation have provided a combined $119 million to Habitat for Humanity International and its affiliates.

About Habitat for Humanity of York County

Driven by the vision that everyone deserves a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity of York County was founded in 1988. To date, we have partnered with more than 330 families through new construction and home repair programs. Additionally, over 800 individuals have accessed financial literary education through our Financial Capability Program and the quality of life of hundreds more has been positively impacted through our community engagement and neighborhood revitalization work which seeks to enhance equitable development and opportunities for residents to thrive. This is all thanks to the thousands of selfless volunteers and generous donors who have contributed to our work.

To learn more, visit www.yorkcountyhabitat.org