York County Growth Resulting In More High-End Markets

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) As York County continues to grow, markets in our area are seeing higher demands. The Carolina Panther’s footprint can already be seen around the county and is drawing more interest from the housing market, tourism and more.

Realtor, Ashley Lapointe, says, “Now what we’re seeing is there’s a high demand in Fort Mill, there’s not a lot of homes and what were going to see is a high demand and increase in the need for luxury real estate.”

A Fort Mill Springfield neighborhood home, listed at right under $2 million, is one of the most expensive homes in York County. Professionals say that as the real estate market continues to grow so will the need in for luxury homes in this area and across the state.

“Definitely now that we’re seeing that the training facility for the Carolina Panthers is coming to Rock Hill, it puts Fort Mill in proximity between the training facility and the Panther Stadium. So, it’s a great place for our staff, coaches, or Panthers players, we’d love to have those too,” says Lapointe.

Higher demands in the real estate market mean new opportunities in tourism. Visit York County leaders say they believe York County is becoming a higher end culinary destination and continues garnering new tourism interest.

Billy Dunlap with Visit York County says, “First class amenities are going to continue to drive the economy of this area. If you own a home, if you own a business, if you’re looking for property around the Panthers facility, you’re going to be in the right place. And, we’re just excited about what the future holds because we know that just within the Panthers development it’s going to be unbelievable.”

Leaders at the Rock Hill-York County Airport say they’ve also seen growth, recently expanding and upgrading its terminal. Leaders say they are already looking ahead, in anticipation of the Carolina Panthers and others using the facilities.

Steve Gould with the Rock Hill-York County Airport says, “So in the past one of the things that the airport was, it was a hidden gem if you will. And with the amount of growing activity here, it makes sense to make sure that we at least keep up if not plan ahead, that way we can stay ahead of the game in me than me and that our customers are looking for when they come to this area.”

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with professionals and community leaders about this change.