York County Detention Center Inmates have been hospitalized after being tested positive for tuberculosis

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, three inmates at the York County Detention Center have tested positive for tuberculosis, with two of them being transferred to a local hospital as a precaution.

The first inmate was admitted on October 7th, followed by the second on October 8th. The third individual was immediately taken to the hospital upon arrest and did not enter the detention center.

All three detainees were associates who were in close contact prior to their arrest. Subsequently, all three inmates have been released from custody at the York County Detention Center under their respective bond conditions.

Sheriff Kevin Tolson and Chief Jail Administrator John Hicks promptly notified the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) regarding the tuberculosis cases. DHEC, along with a regional tuberculosis clinic, will commence contact tracing and testing of staff and inmates who had contact with the affected individuals on Tuesday, October 17th.

Sheriff Kevin Tolson stated, “We are committed to testing as many individuals as required to safeguard the safety and well-being of all staff and inmates.”

The York County Sheriff’s Office say that the York County Detention Center maintains well-established protocols for identifying medical issues, including tuberculosis, to prevent and minimize exposure to detainees and protect the employees.

They went on to say that tuberculosis skin tests are routinely conducted on all inmates before they enter the general population, as well as on staff annually.

In the report they say that ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of all staff and inmates remains a paramount concern for the York County Sheriff’s Office.