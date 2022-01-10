York County Deputy Assaulted in Clover

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A York County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering after authorities say he was attacked while responding to a disorderly conduct call on Saturday night on Rainbow Circle in Clover.

The Sheriff’s office said Michael Corey Hyatt has been charged with Assault and Battery of High and Aggravated nature when he hit the deputy several times in the head.

The suspect was tased and taken into custody once deputies and the Clover police responded.

The Sherriff’s Office says its thankful to the citizen who assisted the deputy and helped to stop the assault until back up arrived. The assaulted deputy was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.