York County Deputies Searching For Suspect In Connection To Bojangles Armed Robbery

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A search is underway for the suspect who York County Sheriff’s deputies say who broke into a Bojangles in Clover on Sunday.

Deputies say he threw a rock through the glass door and entered the Bojangles on Charlotte Highway.

The man who has not yet been identified held the employees at gunpoint, forced the manager to remove money from the safe and instructed all employees into the cooler.

He also took the employees’ cell phones and exited the same door he busted through, and left the parking lot on foot.

Contact Crime Stoppers of York County if you have any information.