York County Declares State Of Emergency Following Governor’s Home Or Work Order

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York County Council held a special called meeting this afternoon where they approved an ordinance declaring a state of emergency in response to COVID-19.
Highlights of the declaration are as follows:
- Utilize all available resources of county government as reasonably necessary to cope with the disaster
- Transfer the direction of county agencies and departments to facilitate or perform emergency services as necessary
- Make provisions for the availability and use of temporary housing
- Suspend or limit non-emergency activities and prohibit public assemblies
- Activate the County’s 2019 Emergency Operations Plan
The ordinance entails that all resources of county government can be used to respond to the Coronavirus pandemic and deployed to assist residents and businesses affected by the spread of the virus.
The ordinance goes into effect today and will remain in effect until emergency conditions associated with virus have subsided and the emergency activities are no longer necessary to protect the life and property of York County citizens or upon the sixty-first day after the effective date of this emergency declaration.
Once the ordinance is finalized, it will be posted on the county’s website. Learn more in the video below.
WATCH: Chairman Michael Johnson & Sheriff Kevin Tolson urge residents to adhere to the Governor’s Order to Stay at Home. Collaboratively, we can affect York County’s peak & flatten the curve. Protect you & your family’s health while protecting others:https://t.co/A4qkB1OXCG
— York County SC Gov (@YorkCountySCGov) April 7, 2020