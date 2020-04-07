York County Declares State Of Emergency Following Governor’s Home Or Work Order

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York County Council held a special called meeting this afternoon where they approved an ordinance declaring a state of emergency in response to COVID-19.

Highlights of the declaration are as follows:

Utilize all available resources of county government as reasonably necessary to cope with the disaster

Transfer the direction of county agencies and departments to facilitate or perform emergency services as necessary

Make provisions for the availability and use of temporary housing

Suspend or limit non-emergency activities and prohibit public assemblies

Activate the County’s 2019 Emergency Operations Plan

The ordinance entails that all resources of county government can be used to respond to the Coronavirus pandemic and deployed to assist residents and businesses affected by the spread of the virus.

The ordinance goes into effect today and will remain in effect until emergency conditions associated with virus have subsided and the emergency activities are no longer necessary to protect the life and property of York County citizens or upon the sixty-first day after the effective date of this emergency declaration.

Once the ordinance is finalized, it will be posted on the county’s website. Learn more in the video below.