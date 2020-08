FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The York County Coroner’s Office responding to a death in Fort Mill.

The Coroner’s Office responded to a death investigation at Peachtree Apartments.

55-year-old Soraya Kudiabor, of Fort Mill, was found unresponsive in the complex’s pool.

Right now, no foul play is suspected.

Fort Mill Police and the Coroner’s Office are investigating.