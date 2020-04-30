York County Communities Find A Way to Celebrate The Class Of 2020

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) — Clover High School family Meg and Michelle Stepko say their goal is to get each graduating senior at least one community sponsor.

They say there are about 500 students in the class of 20-20 and so far, they’ve paired about half of those seniors.

The good news is students are expected graduate with a special ceremony.

And parents from Rock Hill High School started a Facebook page to surprise seniors with graduation sponsors.

They say the high school has more than 400 students graduating and their goal is to make sure each one of them feels special in some way.