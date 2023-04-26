York County Choral Society Talks Upcoming Show

The York County Choral Society has been around for 41 years and this weekend its hosting its next performance. The Show will be in Fort Mill at Unity Presbyterian Church Sunday, April 30th. Buy tickets here: https://yorkcountychoralsociety.org/concerts/upcoming/

Katherine Kinsey has been the Artistic Director for the last 10 years and is retiring after this show. She and Kim Lee sit down with CN2’s Laurabree Monday to learn more about the upcoming performance and why the Society means so much to its members.

Here’s their press release on Kinsley’s retirement: York County Choral Society Artistic Director retiring Spring 2023