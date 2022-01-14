York County Chamber Competitiveness Agenda

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The SC Chamber of Commerce has released it’s Competitiveness Agenda to the South Carolina 2022 Legislative Session in Columbia.

The Competitiveness Agenda list seven major areas the SC Chamber would like the General Assembly to address to make the Palmetto State more business friendly.

Seven Areas To Be Addressed

1. Strengthen the Business Tax Climate

2. Address Workforce Challenges

3. Improve South Carolina’s Legal Climate

4. Support Criminal Justice Reforms

5. Invest in Infrastructure

6. Support Pro-Business Environmental Policies

7. Adapt to New Ways of Doing Business

Dean Faile who is President of the York County Regional Chamber of Commerce, and who also serves on the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce Board, shared those seven areas of concentration for lawmakers to consider at the state house on WRHI’s Palmetto Mornings. Faile says its great to have a number of tri-county officials, from business leaders to politicians, rubbing shoulders with the state’s top officials. He said, “We’ve got great representation and that’s important… having a seat at the table… trying to forward in a positive business fashion.”

The South Carolina Chamber board says according to its annual membership survey – of nearly 800 responses, the top issue among most businesses in South Carolina is for the state to lower tax burdens.

