York County Ballet Closes Permanently

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The York County Ballet announcing it is permanently closing its doors. The ballet was a non profit that began back in 1978. Leaders say because of the present situation and the uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic, the School of Ballet has been forced to close. They say it was an extremely difficult decision — adding they are more than a ballet school, they are a family. Now they are celebrating the wonderful memories, the lasting friendships, the power of the arts, the beautiful impact on the community. During its history the Nutcracker was performed more than 140 times, with more than 3,000 performers over the years. It’s one of the staples that will be most missed.