York County Awarded $74 Million To Upgrade Exits Off I-77 In Fort Mill, Rock Hill

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank (SIB) awarded York County approximately $74.6 million to upgrade Exit 85 in Fort Mill and Exit 82 in Rock Hill.

Both exits are off of I-77.

“This is a tremendous investment into the County’s infrastructure and economy,” said Michael Johnson, York County Council Chairman. “I want to thank our Engineering Department for their hard work and dedication towards the county’s SIB application. After waiting for numerous years on this funding, the county is glad this application process has been finalized.”

In its continued efforts to address the significant impact of growth in the region, York County submitted a SIB application for these specific exits to address current issues and prepare for future growth. Improvements to these two interchanges will positively impact traffic flow and increase economic development opportunities in York County.

The County will receive $42.12 million for Exit 85 and $32.49 million for Exit 82. York County will provide a local match for each project through C-Funds.

York County began the SIB application process in 2014. Additionally, the County also submitted within its application to upgrade Exit 90 in Fort Mill. Although this exit did not receive funding at this time, the SIB Board indicated they hope to have an additional round of funding for more projects this Fall.