York County Animal Shelter Leader Share How They Work to Save Every Animal’s Life

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County’s Animal Control’s Shelter works hard to save the lives of all animals they come across. One touching story recently shared with us, of a young puppy that was found and rescued, leaders say shows how much they care.

Just this year more than 2,500 animals have come through the York County Animal Control, Animal Shelter and leaders say that number is lower than normal — they believe because of COVID. York County Animal Shelter leaders say they are different than many county run shelters because they work to save animals lives, avoiding as much as possible having to put them down.

Animal Control Director, Bobbie Comer, says, “Statistically we do meet the no kill standard. Right now we do our best to try to always save every life possible that comes in and I think that shows, when you’re saving the life it’s showing and demonstrating to the county that, we have an amazing community here and that when you put the people first and you put the animals first, miracles can happen.”

Earlier this month an animal control officer responded to this pup found on Ebenezer Road in Rock Hill. The 8 to 10 week old, was barely alive.

Comer says, “The officer immediately responded and noticed that the puppy was in need of some urgent care.”

York County Animal Shelter’s veterinarian rushed in late that night to help.

York County Animal Shelter’s Dr. Casey DeCastro says, “So she definitely looked like she was in critical condition, so I came in during the night to check her out. She was very pale because she was very anemic — she didn’t have a lot of blood in her.”

She says every animals life has value and deserves the best possible care.

Dr. DeCastro says, “No life is too small or too insignificant to try to save.”

Now, the pup, being called Spunky, is getting back on her feet at one of the many facilities that the shelter works with. Other partners like the Humane Society of York County – will get animals from the shelter and help find them good safe homes.

The Humane Society of York County’s Mary Beth Knapp says, “There’s so many wonderful pets out there and we encourage folks, if you’re thinking about getting a pet, I know the process is different per rescue, but give it a go. The lives you’re saving are beautiful.”

Bobbie Comer says, “It really takes a whole community effort to save these lives — but, it’s worth it and it’s necessary.”

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with leaders about the value of these lives.