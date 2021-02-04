York County and the City of Rock Hill Work Together on a New Litter Initiative

YORK COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA (CN2 NEWS) They are asking for your help in keeping York County clean.

Rock Hill Clean and Green and Keep York County Beautiful are starting a new initiative and the whole family can get involved.

Freezin’ for a reason is a new slogan that these groups hope will help keep York County litter free.

Alysen Woodruff, with York Co. Collection & Recycling, says, “After Christmas every single year the county usually looks a whole lot worse — in terms of litter so we wanted to have something to jumpstart spring cleanup, so you know, to get people out there before spring happens, trying to look better now. The county has overall it looks really bad right now.”

Rock Hill Clean and Green and Keep York County Beautiful are working on a new litter pick up campaign.

Elizabeth Morgan, with Environmental Education in the City of Rock Hill, says, “Yea this is great for families, service organizations, for small groups. We would recommend that you find the people that you’ve been social distancing with, get together and go clean up litter.”

They’ll provide supplies and a t-shirts for those getting involved.

“We really need everybody to help be a part of the York County community and this is something we all need to do, it’s not somebody else’s job it’s everyone’s job,” says Woodruff.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with York County leaders about how the community can help clean up the county.