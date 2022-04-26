York Co. Sheriff’s Office Warns Residents About Phone Scams

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about scammers claiming to be law enforcement officers from its agency requesting money.

In a report, one victim said she got a call from someone claiming to be Lt. Joey Wallace. The scammer told the victim either to had to pay $800.00 on Cash App or go to jail for missing jury duty.

In the report it says the victim paid the money. The report says the number used by the suspect was (803) 322-2344. This case is being investigated.

In another report, a victim told deputies a male called and identified himself as Captain Caron Neely with the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller told the victim she missed jury duty and was being charged with failure to appear and contempt of court.

In the report it says the caller handed the phone to another male who identified himself as Lt. Mann or Manning. The report says that male instructed the victim to go to the Moss Justice Center and see the judge that handles the issues then or provide payment over the phone and clear the whole situation.

The victim told deputies the calls seemed legit and the victim paid the callers $1,500.00 via cash/currency app.

The report says the number used to call the victim was (803) 336-6752.

The number displayed was from Edgefield, S.C., but no further information is available at this time. There were two emails in which the male callers told the victim to send money to, DOTalleviations@post.com and DOTalleviationsholding@post.com.

This case is currently under investigation.

The York County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media the statement below regarding the scams.

“We have taken calls from citizens stating that they were called by a Lieutenant or a Captain with the York County Sheriff’s Office requesting money because they missed jury duty. These scammers have used the names of Lieutenant Wallace and Captain Neely so far that we know of. If you receive a phone call and believe it may be a scammer, do not hesitate to hang up and call the Sheriff’s Office to verify.”