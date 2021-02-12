York Co. Sheriff’s Office Makes 3 Arrests in Armed Robbery, Kidnapping Case

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) York County detective have arrested Ke’Andre Ja’Quavius Knox, 20, of Rock Hill, Daeviaun Malikand Qwiy, 19, of Indian Land and a third 17-year-old juvenile suspect in connection to an Armed Robbery and Kidnapping Case that happened on February 4th.

All are charged with three counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, three counts of kidnapping, and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Knox and the juvenile were also charged with assault and battery first degree. All three suspects also were charged with one count of criminal conspiracy.

Below is information about the case from the York County Sheriff’s Office.

“On February 4, 2021 at an apartment complex off Crown Drive the suspects and victims were together in an apartment. From what one of the victims told investigators, the group was talking about area high school football teams. It was reported, Qwiy pulled out a gun and put it to one of the victims in the head. The victims were then assaulted, held against their will and robbed of their possessions.

“One of the victims was urged by a family member to report the incident to the sheriff’s office,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

After further investigation Detectives identified Knox, Qwiy and the 17-year-old to be the suspects. On February 11th Qwiy turned himself in to Deputies at the Moss Justice Center. On the same day Knox was located and arrested at a restaurant on Carowinds Boulevard. The juvenile was arrested on February 10th in Fort Mill.

“This is yet another incident where young men have unnecessarily resorted to violence,” said Sheriff Tolson. “We are thankful no one in this case was seriously hurt.”

Qwiy, Knox and the juvenile were booked into the York County Detention Center and were denied bond. Further charges may be pending and this case remains under investigation.”

Mugshot: Ke’Andre Ja’Quavius Knox

Mugshot: Daeviaun Malikand Qwiy