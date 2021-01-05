York Co. Sheriff Office Team Up w/ FBI on Home Invasion Case

HICKORY GROVE, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) the York County Sheriff’s Office has now teamed up with the FBI to find the suspects responsible for tying up, beating and robbing an elderly couple in Western York County.

Public Information Officer, Trent Faris says the crime happened at a home on Smithford Road in Hickory Grove on Christmas evening around 6:20 PM.

Faris says a white female knocked on the victim’s door claiming to have car trouble. The male victim brought the suspect a jug of water to help and was attacked by two other suspects, a white male and black male.

The suspects then tied the victim and his wife up in their home and demanded their valuables.

Faris says the female victim is in the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the crime to contact them. You can even reach out to the detective on the case at (803) 802-6246.

The Sheriff’s Office described the suspects as White female approximately in her twenties; approximately 5’8”; approximately 130 pounds; with blonde hair. She was wearing dark blue pants and a black hooded sweatshirt. A White male from approximately 25 to 35 years of age, tall and with a thin build. A Black male from approximately 25 to 35 years of age, also tall with a thin build. The males were wearing surgical-style masks, similar to protection from COVID-19. Both males were wearing all black clothing and hooded sweatshirts.

The are considered armed and dangerous.

Faris says you can also contact the FBI’s Columbia Field Office at 803-551-4200. Additionally you may also contact your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.