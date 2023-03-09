York Co. deputies cracking down on crime around Carowinds Boulevard

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Car thefts, prostitution, drugs and even a shooting outside of bar are just some of the crimes taking place on and around Carowinds Boulevard, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

With a recent uptick in crime, Sheriff Kevin Tolson says its time to end the madness.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office so far in 2023, they’ve already responded to four violent crimes along this stretch of road, one was a shooting outside of a bar and grill where a person was shot in the abdomen and survived.

Since January one, 2023 there have been thirty five property crimes reported.

Trent Faris, Public Information Officer with the Sheriff’s Office says Sheriff Kevin Tolson and his team have had enough of the criminals they believe are crossing the state line and committing crimes in York County.

That’s why the department has created, Operation March Madness where they increasing patrol in the area to crack down on crime.