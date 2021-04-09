York Co. Coroner Says Phillip Adams will have Brain Study to Identify if he had CTE

(CN2 File)

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) York County Coroner, Sabrina Gast says they have contacted Boston University and they will be working with their office to conduct a brain study to identify if Phillip Adams had chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Gast says Adams’ autopsy is scheduled to be conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston but routine forensic autopsies do not identify CTE.

Investigators say Phillip Adams shot and killed 5 people and left one seriously injured at the home of Dr. Robert Lesslie Wednesday afternoon.

The coroner confirming Phillip Adams was found dead by police after a stand off at a home also on Marshall Road from a self inflicted gunshot.

Gast doesn’t know when the results will be available at this time.