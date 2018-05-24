York Co. Announces New Voting Precincts

Media Release
Some Precincts in New Locations for June Primaries
State and Local Primaries are scheduled for Tuesday, June 12, 2018, and election officials are preparing to open 96 precincts in York County on Election Day. Election Officials announced permanent or temporary moves to nine precincts, which are listed below:
Permanent precinct moves: new cards are being mailed to registered voters in these precincts:
Celanese (New Precinct)
Faith Assembly of God
2800 Faith Blvd
Rock Hill SC 29730
Rock Hill No. 6
Central Office of Rock Hill Schools
386 E Black St
Rock Hill SC 29730
Anderson Road
City of Rock Hill Operations Center
757 S Anderson Rd
Rock Hill SC 29730
Neelys Creek
Connection Bldg. at (Catawba Baptist Church)
2646 Catawba Church Rd
Rock Hill SC 29730
Temporary precinct moves for the June Primaries only; signs will be posted at the permanent location directing voters to the temporary location:
Fort Mill No. 4
First Bapt. Church of Fort Mill
121 Monroe White St
Fort Mill SC 29715
Harvest
Impact Community Church
5115 Old York Rd
Rock Hill SC 29732
Hollis Lakes
The Body Church
2115 Ebenezer Rd
Rock Hill SC 29732
Springfield
First Bapt. Church of Fort Mill
121 Monroe White St
Fort Mill SC 29715
Stateline
Flint Hill Baptist Church
Adult Ed Bldg
230 Flint Hill Rd
Fort Mill SC 29715
For more information about voting in York County, a complete list of precincts, or to check a voter’s registration information, please visit www.yorkcountygov.com and choose Voter Registration and Elections from the department menu, or call 803-684-1242 or 803-90-7194.