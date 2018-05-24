York Co. Announces New Voting Precincts

Media Release

Some Precincts in New Locations for June Primaries

State and Local Primaries are scheduled for Tuesday, June 12, 2018, and election officials are preparing to open 96 precincts in York County on Election Day. Election Officials announced permanent or temporary moves to nine precincts, which are listed below:

Permanent precinct moves: new cards are being mailed to registered voters in these precincts:

Celanese (New Precinct)

Faith Assembly of God

2800 Faith Blvd

Rock Hill SC 29730

Rock Hill No. 6

Central Office of Rock Hill Schools

386 E Black St

Rock Hill SC 29730

Anderson Road

City of Rock Hill Operations Center

757 S Anderson Rd

Rock Hill SC 29730

Neelys Creek

Connection Bldg. at (Catawba Baptist Church)

2646 Catawba Church Rd

Rock Hill SC 29730

Temporary precinct moves for the June Primaries only; signs will be posted at the permanent location directing voters to the temporary location:

Fort Mill No. 4

First Bapt. Church of Fort Mill

121 Monroe White St

Fort Mill SC 29715

Harvest

Impact Community Church

5115 Old York Rd

Rock Hill SC 29732

Hollis Lakes

The Body Church

2115 Ebenezer Rd

Rock Hill SC 29732

Springfield

First Bapt. Church of Fort Mill

121 Monroe White St

Fort Mill SC 29715

Stateline

Flint Hill Baptist Church

Adult Ed Bldg

230 Flint Hill Rd

Fort Mill SC 29715

For more information about voting in York County, a complete list of precincts, or to check a voter’s registration information, please visit www.yorkcountygov.com and choose Voter Registration and Elections from the department menu, or call 803-684-1242 or 803-90-7194.