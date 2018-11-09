York Celebrates Veterans

YORK, S.C. (CN2 News) – In the city of York students and community members honored our veterans this Friday while the county gets ready to dedicate a Veterans Memorial Monument.

Standing more than 40” tall this is the new centerpiece for York County Veterans memorial park, the first monument for veterans here in York.

This monument is a reminder of fallen veterans from York County who died during their tour of duty. Less than 10 minutes away middle school students are honoring veterans in their own community way.

