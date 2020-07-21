York Business Owners Prepare to Open New Marketplace

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) An abandoned building that has a long history in the city of York has a bright future. Local business owners are renovating a building on north Roosevelt street in a way that will promote small businesses in the city.

108 North Roosevelt Street is getting a face lift. Local business owners Chris and Kathy Holbert are renovating the building – that will become Yorkville Marketplace.

Kathy Holbert, co-owner of Yorkville Marketplace says, “Yorkville marketplace is a new opportunity to add additional 12,000 ft.² of retail to the existing downtown businesses. The marketplace will be configured like small stores small boutique within a much larger complex, to give you different shopping opportunities. We hope that South Carolina/North Carolina products as well as farm to table products.”

This building is been a part of your community since the late 1950’s when it was once a Winn-Dixie store then became a part of a dry cleaning business and now Chris and Kathy Holbert say that they hope that this new market place will bring the community and entrepreneurs together in a new way.

York’s City Manager Seth Duncan says, “It’s great to see old buildings like this come back to life it’s also great to see the community investment in our downtown area. And for many buildings they don’t get a second chance or third chance in so it’s great to see a local investor taking an opportunity, taking a chance and putting redevelopment into a building like this that means a lot to a lot of folks here in the community.”

He says as more people are showing more support for smaller businesses – this idea couldn’t have come at a better time.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with the new marketplace’s owners about what benefits it will bring to the community.