YC Retreat Sets Goals For 2022 – 2023

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Members of the York County Government gathering for the annual planning retreat with members of York County Council and management staff,

laying out details for the 2022- 2023 budget year, which begins July 1st.

Below are just a few of the highlights the county sent out regarding needs and changes in which the retreat reviewed.

Official Release:

PARKS, PLANNING, AND PANDEMIC MONEY

York County, SC- On Friday and Saturday York County Government held its annual planning retreat with members of York County Council and management staff. The purpose of the retreat was to lay out details of plans for the 2022/2023 budget year, which begins July 1st. Here are a few of the highlights:

Parks- In 2021 York County had six parks. In 2022 that number will grow with the addition of several new parks in the Bethel Lake Wylie area, including previously announced Woodend Park, a dog park and others. York County plans to create a parks department to oversee more than 4,000 acres of park property. That includes the hiring of a parks director, as well as additional employees at Ebenezer, Catawba Bend Preserve, Allison Creek, Bethel Lake Wylie area parks, and maintenance workers.

Master plans are in progress for Nanny’s Mountain Park and Worth Mountain Park. York County has also proposed fee changes for Ebenezer and Allison Creek Parks which must be approved by Council.

Covid Relief Funds- York County was awarded approximately $54 million in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Half of that money was received last June, the remainder will be received this June. These funds must be spent by the end of 2026. More information here: American Rescue Plan | York, SC (yorkcountygov.com)

Animal Shelter- York County Government is proposing replacing the current animal shelter which sits on Highway Five near the York County Sheriff’s Office. Management discussed a plan to spend approximately $8 million to build a new shelter in the Rock Hill/Fort Mill area.

10-year Capital Plan- York County’s long-range capital plan is estimated at $100 million over ten years. It includes spending on park development, the proposed animal shelter, future needs for the Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management, as well as a new office for the York County Coroner.

Class and Compensation Study- York County is planning a comprehensive evaluation of current our salary structure and job classifications. The focus is on the ability to retain employees, as well as attract the best talent and skills to work in York County Government.