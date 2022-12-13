YC Democratic Party Calls for Congressman Ralph Norman to Resign Following Leaked Text

The York County Democratic Party wants Congressman Ralph Norman out of office after seeing a text messages he sent to Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, where he proposed martial law.

The text was made public along with more than 2,319 other messages, after Meadows was forced to hand them over to the House select committee for their investigation on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Congressman Norman sent the text on January 17, 2021, just three days before Joe Biden was sworn in.

In the message Norman wrote: “Mark, in seeing what’s happening so quickly, and reading about the Dominion law suits attempting to stop any meaningful investigation we are at a point of � no return � in saving our Republic !! Our LAST HOPE is invoking Marshall Law!! PLEASE URGE TO PRESIDENT TO DO SO!!”.

The York County Democratic Party has since called for Representative Norman to step down, calling the Congressman “…a domestic enemy of the United States Constitution” and it goes on with much more. Their full press release is below but first here is what Rep. Norman’s team had to say:

“Obviously, Martial Law was never warranted. That text message came from a source of frustration, on the heels of countless unanswered questions about the integrity of the 2020 election, without any way to slow down and examine those issues prior to the inauguration of the newly elected president.” Norman Statement

The York County Democratic Party’s full release can be found below.

Following revelations of Rep. Ralph Norman’s texts to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on January 17, 2021, the York County Democratic Party calls for Norman’s immediate resignation from the United States House of Representatives, for violations of his Congressional Oath of Office and the Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution.

In texts to Meadows, Norman suggested an autocratic destruction of the framework of the United States Constitution, the founding document of the American republic. His calls for “Marshall Law” expose an ignorance of not only spelling, but of the long-revered basis of our government and way of life.

There is no room in American government for autocrats who espouse traitorous ideals that directly contradict the Oath of Office all elected members of Congress publicly declare. Article VI of the United States Constitution requires that elected members of Congress “shall be bound by Oath or Affirmation, to support this Constitution.” After his election, Norman swore “I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same Rep. Ralph Norman is a domestic enemy of the United States Constitution.

We unhesitatingly demand his resignation on behalf of the people of York County and the Fifth Congressional District of South Carolina. We also call on York County GOP officials and elected officeholders to condemn Norman’s remarks rather than maintaining their current cowardly silence.

“Aside from being a dolt who doesn’t know what ‘martial law’ is, he’s a traitor to our highest ideals, concepts generations of American have fought and died for.

He has no business being in Congress or any other elected position,” stated YCDP Chair John Kraljevich. “His excuse that his text came from a “source of frustration’ is lame and childish. He has offered no apology, but we will accept any apology offered along with his resignation from office.”

Norman can be reached at 803-327-1114 (Rock Hill) or 202-225-5501 (Washington DC).