YC Councilman Announcing Run for SC Representatives District 48

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County Councilman (District 6) Brandon Guffey announcing run for South Carolina House of Representatives District 48.

As an experienced entrepreneur the seat that he hopes to fill is the same seat that Ralph Norman and Bruce Bryant have held. Bryant has said he does not plan to seek re-election.

Official Press Release 3/3/2022

While serving on the York County Council, I have witnessed the importance of fighting for constituents, keeping them informed, and being always accessible to them. I’m proud of the progress we have made on expanding our public information office, decreasing the millage, continuing to eliminate the debt millage, redistricting, passing Recode and continuing to control spending throughout the county.

Now it’s time to take on another challenge – serving you in the S.C. House.

When our Representative, Bruce Bryant, decided that he would retire, I discussed with my family the void that will need to be filled for our community. We were reminded that things happen on God’s time, not always when we think is best. District 48 is the seat that Ralph and Bruce held.

I believe we need to have a strong conservative voice that promotes OUR Values and OUR Community. This is why I am announcing my candidacy for South Carolina House of Representatives District 48.

I will be a common-sense conservative voice in Columbia. We need to continue the fight for lower taxes, for making sure we get our fair share of funding to repair our crumbling infrastructure, and to make sure that parents are empowered to control their children’s education. We need someone who will lead the fight for term limits so all generations are represented in Government. It’s time we send more business owners down to Columbia who understand the importance of leading and that bad decisions have consequences.

On June 14th we will elect a new Representative for District 48. If you want to change the way Columbia does business then I humbly ask you for your help. My website BrandonGuffey.com has numerous ways to volunteer and help our campaign. You can also “like” our Facebook page @brandonguffey48 and by “liking” and “sharing” our updates so that more people see our posts and hear our message. Soon, we will also have bumper stickers, yard signs and other opportunities to get involved.

The other way to help is by making a financial investment in our campaign.

This is always the hardest thing to ask but campaigns can’t run without financial support. Every dollar donated will go directly to making sure every voter in the district will hear about our plans for improved schools, better roads, and lower taxes. The maximum contribution that a business or

individual can make is $1,000, but any amount is greatly appreciated. Your investment in me and our community will ensure that we get our message out to the voters in District 48.

Thank you in advance for your help. Please let me know how I can be of service.

Sincerely,

Brandon E. Guffey