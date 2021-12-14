YC Coroner Releases Phillip Adams’ CTE Results

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner releasing long awaited findings of the CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) study conducted on Phillip Adams. The former NFL player killed 6 people earlier this year including 4 members of the Lesslie family.

Dr. Ann McKee from Boston University joining the conference remotely to explain that Adams did indeed have state 2 CTE, which in part could explain some of his aggression and behavior that day and prior. The severe brain injury she was confident in saying came from playing football for 20 plus years and believes more resources need to be available to players, specifically from the NFL. She adds, the concussions, but especially the more minor ongoing hits caused the CTE which included obvious severe frontal lobe damage.

73 Pages were shared by the coroner.

Click the link that says “press packet”. press packet